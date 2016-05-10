BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Emerge Energy Services Lp
* Qtrly loss per share $1.42
* Qtrly revenues $ 29.7 million versus $44.5 million
* Says full quarter sales of 439,000 tons of sand
* Says management actively pursuing sale of fuel business
* Says emerge energy did not generate available cash to distribute for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Says "working towards sale of our fuel business so that we can use proceeds to pay down our debt"
* Emerge energy services announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC