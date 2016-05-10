May 10 Cpi Aerostructures Inc

* Company takes non-cash charge related to a-10 wrp program

* Q1 2016 results included a one-time, non-cash charge of approximately $13.5 million

* Cash receipts from boeing over remainder of contract expected to exceed cash expenses by approximately $1.5 million

* 2016 GAAP REVENUE $82.2 - $88.2 MLN; 2016 ADJ REVENUE $82.5 - $88.5 MLN

* A-10 wrp is expected to have net inflows of cash each quarter through completion in early 2017

* Tax income $9.8 - $10.5 million

* 2016 gaap revenue $82.2 - $88.2 million; 2016 adjusted revenue $82.5 - $88.5 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.05

* Cpi aerostructures announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.07

* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus $19.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $20.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)