May 10 EV Energy Partners Lp

* Production for q1 of 2016 was 12.8 bcf of natural gas, 317 mbbls of oil and 602 mbbls of natural gas liquids

* Qtrly total revenues $38.3 million versus $47.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "expect free cash flow to increase for remainder of year as actual qtrly capex are projected to decline from q1 levels"

* EV Energy Partners announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)