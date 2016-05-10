BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 EV Energy Partners Lp
* Production for q1 of 2016 was 12.8 bcf of natural gas, 317 mbbls of oil and 602 mbbls of natural gas liquids
* Qtrly total revenues $38.3 million versus $47.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "expect free cash flow to increase for remainder of year as actual qtrly capex are projected to decline from q1 levels"
* EV Energy Partners announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC