May 10 Vertex Energy Inc :
* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to which co
will issue and sell in private placement of about 12.4 million
units, at $1.56 per unit
* Vertex Energy Inc says private placement consists of
series b1 convertible preferred stock of about $19.3 million and
warrants for purchase of 3.1 million shares of co
* Vertex Energy Inc says series B1 preferred stock matures
on June 24, 2020
* Vertex Energy Inc Announces private placement of series B1
convertible preferred stock and warrants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)