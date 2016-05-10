BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Cinemark Holdings Inc
* Cinemark Holdings, Inc. reports record Q1 results, including a 19.6 pct increase in adjusted EBITDA to $184.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $704.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $699.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)