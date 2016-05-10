UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 JG Wentworth Co
* The J.G. Wentworth Company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $66.6 million versus $86.8 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.03
* Expects to receive notice from new york stock exchange ("NYSE") of being below NYSE's continued listing standards
* Intends to remain a listed company and plans to develop and submit a business plan to NYSE
* Has reviewed criteria for NYSE-market, and, as an alternative, may also consider transferring its stock listing to NYSE-market
* NYSE notification does not affect company's business operations or its SEC reporting requirements
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors