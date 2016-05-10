May 10 Jaguar Mining Inc
* Jaguar reports first quarter financial results, company
positioning for strong production and growth; increased
operating cash flow, cash operating costs of $742 and AISC of
$1,061 in Q1 2016
* Qtrly revenue $26.7 million versus $28.7 million
* Jaguar Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Jaguar Mining Inc qtrly consolidated gold production of
21,197 ounces based on a 15 pct increase in average head grade
to 3.78 g/t
* On track to meet 2016 guidance of $700 - $750 for
consolidated cash operating costs
* Capital investments funded through operating cash flow
during H1 2016 with capital spending set to reduce in Q3 and Q4
2016
* Growing mine production, increasing throughput and
reducing cash operating costs towards lower end of 2016 cost
guidance
* We are on track to achieve our 2016 gold production
guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 ounces
