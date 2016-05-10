May 10 Daqo New Energy Corp

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2016 results

* Adjusted earnings per basic ADS of $1.12 in q1 2016

* Q1 revenue $57.7 million versus $41.9 million

* Polysilicon production volume of 3,405 mt in Q1 2016, compared to 3,547 mt in Q4 2015

* Qtrly earnings per basic ADS $0.80

* Expects to sell approximately 2,850 mt to 2,950 mt of polysilicon to external customers during Q2 of 2016

* Expects to sell approximately 2,850 mt to 2,950 mt of polysilicon to external customers during Q2 of 2016

* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 23.5 million to 24.0 million pieces for Q2