May 10 Zais Financial Corp :

* Zais Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share of $0.14

* Company has begun process of selling its seasoned, re-performing mortgage loans from its residential mortgage investments segment

* A sale of these assets is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016

* If completed, the mortgage loan sales are likely to result in a reduction of company's investment income

* If mergers are not completed, could result in a decision to curtail dividends in future

* Management agreement with zais group will be terminated, a termination fee of $8 million will be paid to zais group

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S