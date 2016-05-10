CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
May 10 Zais Financial Corp :
* Zais Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share of $0.14
* Company has begun process of selling its seasoned, re-performing mortgage loans from its residential mortgage investments segment
* A sale of these assets is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016
* If completed, the mortgage loan sales are likely to result in a reduction of company's investment income
* If mergers are not completed, could result in a decision to curtail dividends in future
* Management agreement with zais group will be terminated, a termination fee of $8 million will be paid to zais group
* Zais financial corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 16 Britain drew record demand from investors for a long-dated bond when it sold a 40-year gilt on Tuesday in its first syndicated bond sale for the 2017/18 financial year. Orders totalled 26.4 billion pounds ($34 billion) and the country's debt office sold a nominal 5 billion pounds of the gilt which matures in 2057 and carries a coupon of 1.75 percent . "There was clearly huge demand for the bond," Vatsala Datta, a fixed income strategist at Royal B