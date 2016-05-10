BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 AECOM :
* Reports second-quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.55 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track with full-year free cash flow target of $600 million to $800 million for fiscal years 2016 and 2017
* Fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures are on track to be approximately $150 million
* Company's total backlog of $38.6 billion decreased 4% from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)