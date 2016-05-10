BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Hardinge Inc :
* Hardinge reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $67.8 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for company
* Received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company
* Hardinge Inc says order backlog at March 31, 2016 was $100.7 million
* Hardinge Inc qtrly net orders of $64.9 million were down from an unseasonably high order level in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)