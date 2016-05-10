BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Trex Co Inc
* Trex company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.78
* Lower input costs and manufacturing cost savings are expected to continue to benefit year-on-year comparisons throughout 2016
* Q2 revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $132 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $145 million
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC