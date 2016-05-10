BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly restaurant sales increased 15.2 pct to $222.5 million from $193.2 million in Q1 of 2015
* Sees 2016 total restaurant sales of $935 million to $960 million
* Q1 revenue view $216.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $940.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)