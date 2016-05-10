BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Townsquare Media Inc
* Townsquare reports strong first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $94.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $91 million
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC