BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Lifetime Brands Inc
* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 sales $110.9 million versus $117.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 3 percent
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC