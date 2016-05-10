May 10 Stonegate Mortgage Corp

* Says mortgage loan origination volume decreased 15% to $1.94 billion during q1 of 2016 from $2.27 billion in q4 of 2015

* Says financing segment increased 4% to $881.6 million in q1 of 2016 from $844.5 million in q4 of 2015

* Stonegate mortgage corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.45

* Q1 revenue $5.0 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.12 excluding items

* Q1 revenue view $42.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $42.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S