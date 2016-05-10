BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Blueprint Medicines Corp :
* Blueprint Medicines reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Collaboration revenues were $6.9 million for Q1 of 2016, as compared to $0.7 million for Q1 of 2015
* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments balance will be at least $120 million at December 31, 2016
* Expects cash, cash equivalents, investments sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into late 2017
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC