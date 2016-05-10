BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Telesta Therapeutics Inc :
* Telesta Therapeutics publishes its Q3, 2016 financial statements and provides corporate updates
* Qtrly net loss $1.6 million, compared to a net loss for comparable period ending March 31, 2015 of $3.3 million
* Company continues to identify and implement opportunities to reduce ongoing operating expenditures
* Board actively evaluating opportunities to create shareholder value, through execution of one or more strategic options
* Strategic options include sale of co, acquisition of development-stage or commercial assets, merger of co with another biotechnology co
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC