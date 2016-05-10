BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :
* Biodelivery Sciences provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $3 million
* IND filing of Buprenorphine 30 day injection for treatment of Opioid dependence and chronic pain anticipated in q3 2016
* Strategic initiatives implemented to better align BUNAVAIL expenses with revenue
* Strategic initiatives implemented expected to result in savings of approximately $20 million through 2017
* Says initiatives extend cash runway to Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)