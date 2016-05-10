May 10 Yellow Pages Ltd

* Digital revenues grew 16.6% year-over-year to reach $131.6 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2016

* Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at march 31, 2016 , as compared to 251,000 customers as at same time last year

* Revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2016 decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $203.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.63, revenue view c$205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Yellow Pages Limited reports first quarter 2016 financial results