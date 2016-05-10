BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Radcom Ltd
* Radcom reports financial results for q1 2016
* Q1 revenue $6.5 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 50 to 58 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 50 to 58 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $28 million to $29.5 million
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC