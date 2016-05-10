May 10 Perion Network Ltd

* "continue to expect in excess of 50% revenue growth for year, with strong ebitda at high end of our original guidance"

* Sees Q2 Adjusted Ebitda In Range Of $8-$9 million

* Perion network ltd qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.02

* Gaap revenues $73.1 million, adjusted ebitda $8.8 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $73 million to $75 million

* Q1 revenue $73.1 million versus $52.1 million