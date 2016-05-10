BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Perion Network Ltd
* "continue to expect in excess of 50% revenue growth for year, with strong ebitda at high end of our original guidance"
* Sees Q2 Adjusted Ebitda In Range Of $8-$9 million
* Perion network ltd qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Gaap revenues $73.1 million, adjusted ebitda $8.8 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Q1 revenue $73.1 million versus $52.1 million
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC