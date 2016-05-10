BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Plug Power Inc :
* Qtrly revenues of $15.3 million; adjusted revenues of $30.1 million
* Qtrly bookings of $72 million, compared to $46 million in q1 of 2015
* Plug power announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC