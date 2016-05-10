BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Sees Q2 gross margin in range of 12.5% to 13.5%.
* Expect to deliver 5,500-6,000 EV products in Q2 and no less than 35,000 EVs for full year
* Anticipate 10,000 EV to be used for micro public transportation program while 25,000 EVs be allocated to direct sales channel in FY
* Kandi technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $270 million to $300 million
* Q1 revenue rose 15.7 percent to $50.7 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $55 million to $57 million
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC