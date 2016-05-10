May 10 Chemocentryx Inc <CCXI.O<

* Announces exclusive license agreement with Vifor Pharma

* Agreement to commercialize orally administered complement 5a receptor inhibitor CCX168 in Europe and certain other markets

* Agreement includes $85 million upfront, comprising $60 million in cash in addition to $25 million equity investment

* Patients complete treatment period in AAV phase II classic trial of CCX168; top line data expected June 2016

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.28

* Chemocentryx reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update