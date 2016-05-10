BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Transdigm Group Inc
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 net sales to be in range of $3,151 million to $3,181 million
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 earnings per share to be in range of $9.89 to $10.13 per share based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 56.2 million
* TransDigm Group Inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $11.04 to $11.28 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.86
* Q2 earnings per share $2.47
* Q2 sales $796.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)