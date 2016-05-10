May 10 Tribune Media Co

* Tribune Media Company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $520.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $501 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company reaffirms 2016 full year financial guidance

* Expect significant adjusted EBITDA growth for remainder of 2016

* Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment revenues to be between $1.975 billion and $2.000 billion

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $127 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment adjusted EBITDA to be between $640 million and $665 million