BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 revenue $520.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $501 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company reaffirms 2016 full year financial guidance
Company reaffirms 2016 full year financial guidance
* Expect significant adjusted EBITDA growth for remainder of 2016
* Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment revenues to be between $1.975 billion and $2.000 billion
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $127 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.43, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sees 2016 television and entertainment segment adjusted EBITDA to be between $640 million and $665 million
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada