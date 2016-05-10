May 10 Harvest Capital Credit Corp

* Qtrly net investment income $2.6 million versus $2 million

* Harvest capital credit corporation announces march 31, 2016 financial results and declares distributions for april, may and june

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S