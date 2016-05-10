UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Harvest Capital Credit Corp
* Qtrly net investment income $2.6 million versus $2 million
* Harvest capital credit corporation announces march 31, 2016 financial results and declares distributions for april, may and june
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors