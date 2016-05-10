BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $352.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)