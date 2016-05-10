BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Biospecifics Technologies Corp
* Total revenue for Q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $6.6 million , compared to $5.6 million for same period in 2015
* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp says co expects to initiate a clinical trial of CCH in uterine fibroids in second half of 2016
* Line results for its trial of cch in human lipoma in june of 2016
* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)