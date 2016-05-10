May 10 Biospecifics Technologies Corp

* Total revenue for Q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $6.6 million , compared to $5.6 million for same period in 2015

* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp says co expects to initiate a clinical trial of CCH in uterine fibroids in second half of 2016

* Line results for its trial of cch in human lipoma in june of 2016

* BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39