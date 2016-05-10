May 10 MacroGenics Inc

* Commencement of phase 1 study triggers a $2 million milestone payment to MacroGenics under companies' October 2010 agreement.

* Pfizer recently dosed a first patient in phase 1 clinical study of PF-06671008, which targets P-cadherin and CD3

First dosing of Pfizer DART candidate in phase 1 study triggers milestone payment to MacroGenics