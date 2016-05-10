May 10 Cheniere Energy Inc :

* Cheniere Energy Inc Announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2024 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings LLC

* CCH to use net proceeds from offering to prepay a portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under cch's credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)