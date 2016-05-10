BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Rit Technologies Ltd :
* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, Israel Frieder has resigned from Rit's board of directors
* Due to recent resignations, company's board of directors is currently comprised of two directors
* No progress in collection of RIT CIS overdue debts was achieved up to now
* "we continue to look for external financing solutions including potential m&a"
* Requested loan amount of $US 3 million under terms of loan agreement between rit and stins coman, was not fulfilled up to now
* Rit technologies updates on current business situation
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC