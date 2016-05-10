May 10 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :

* Says under terms of agreement, Jacobs is providing engineering services for $100 million investment

* Says project is expected to be complete by late 2017

* Contract to provide engineering services for expansion of mitsubishi's polyester film plant in greenville county, south carolina

* Jacobs wins contract with mitsubishi