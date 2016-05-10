BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :
* Says under terms of agreement, Jacobs is providing engineering services for $100 million investment
* Says project is expected to be complete by late 2017
* Contract to provide engineering services for expansion of mitsubishi's polyester film plant in greenville county, south carolina
Jacobs wins contract with mitsubishi
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada