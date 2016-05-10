May 10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* Says total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be between $55 and $65 million

* Says adjusted ebitda for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of south carolina flood

* Expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 22% and 24% and to reach upper end of this range by q4

* Says manufacturing cost reductions for 2016 are expected to be between $8 and $11 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intertape polymer group reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $190.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $193.1 million