BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 WSP Global Inc
* Backlog at quarter-end was $5,529.7 million, representing about 10.2 months of revenues, up $330.0 million or 6.3% compared to q4 2015
* WSP delivers good performance in Q1 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28
* Q1 revenue C$1.483 billion
Q1 revenue C$1.483 billion

Q1 revenue view C$1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC