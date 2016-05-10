BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Earthstone Energy Inc
* Sees 2016 production 4,200 boepd - 4,600 boepd
* In q1 of 2016, company incurred an idle rig expense of $1.3 million
* Qtrly average daily production of 3,576 boepd
* Earthstone energy, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and provides updated guidance for 2016
* Q1 revenue $8.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)