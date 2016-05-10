UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc :
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32
Net interest income for quarter ended March 31, 2016 totaled $13.055 million, up 9.1% from Q1 of 2015
