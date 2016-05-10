May 10 China XD Plastics Co Ltd

* Qtrly total volume shipped was 76,755 metric tons, up 10.7% yoy and a decrease of 20.3% sequentially

* Says reiterates its financial guidance for fiscal 2016

* China XD Plastics announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue fell 3.1 percent to $215 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion