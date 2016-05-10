BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Veritiv Corp
* Veritiv announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.02 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $185 to $195 million
* On track to meet our 2016 commitments
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC