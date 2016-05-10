May 10 Veritiv Corp

* Veritiv announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.02 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company continues to expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $185 to $195 million

On track to meet our 2016 commitments