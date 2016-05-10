May 10 ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc

* ADDvantage Technologies announces financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 sales fell 7 percent to $10.6 million

* As of March 31, 2016, company had inventory of $21.8 million compared with $23.6 million as of September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)