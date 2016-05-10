May 10 American Airlines Group Inc :

* American airlines group reports April traffic

* Continues to expect its Q2 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 14 and 16 percent.

* April total passenger load factor was 80.4 percent, down 1.2 percentage points versus April 2015

* Company continues to expect its Q2 2016 consolidated PRASM to be down about 6 to 8 percent year-over-year

* April total available seat miles 22.42 billion, up 1.3 percent

* April total revenue passenger miles 18.03 billion versus 18.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)