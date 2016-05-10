BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors
May 10 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc
* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance for NOI, FFO, and AFFO
* Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.42
* Q1 FFO per share $0.41
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities