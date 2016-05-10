BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Westmoreland :
* Qtrly revenues of $354.7 million, from tons sold of 13.8 million
* Continue to make progress on our cash generation initiatives as we work towards paying down our debt late in year
* "coal - u.s. Segment experienced market softness as customers reduced power generation due to low number of heating days this winter"
* Reports First Quarter 2016 Results And Affirms Full-Year guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $354.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $372.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)