BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Rona Inc
* Q1 revenue view c$791.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rona announces its 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 5.2 percent to c$819.2 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC