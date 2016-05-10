BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Aureus Mining Inc
* Operations temporarily suspended as a consequence of problems with detoxification circuit in process plant
* Says is conducting remediation work to rectify issues in detoxification circuit
* Company's investigations to date indicate that there has been no adverse impact on any human settlement
* Recent heavy rainfall inadvertently resulted in a small overflow of effluent from TSF onto wetlands area
* Says to manage future water discharge from TSF in order for operations to recommence in near future
* New Liberty temporarily suspends gold plant operations
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC