May 10 Aureus Mining Inc

* Operations temporarily suspended as a consequence of problems with detoxification circuit in process plant

* Says is conducting remediation work to rectify issues in detoxification circuit

* Company's investigations to date indicate that there has been no adverse impact on any human settlement

* Recent heavy rainfall inadvertently resulted in a small overflow of effluent from TSF onto wetlands area

* Says to manage future water discharge from TSF in order for operations to recommence in near future

* New Liberty temporarily suspends gold plant operations