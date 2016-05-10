UPDATE 1-Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
May 10 Home Financial Bancorp
* Home Financial Bancorp announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: