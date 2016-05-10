BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
* An average of 470,000 client trades per day in april 2016, up 3 percent from April 2015 and up 2 percent from March 2016.
* April average of 470,000 client trades per day in april 2016, up 3 percent from April 2015 and up 2 percent from March 2016
* $719.0 billion in total client assets as of apr. 30, 2016, up 2 percent from April 2015 and up 1 percent from March 2016
* Average spread-based balances of $106.2 billion, up 12 percent from April 2015 and essentially flat when compared to March
* Average fee-based balances of $161.6 billion, up 1 percent from April 2015 and up 3 percent from March 2016
* TD Ameritrade reports monthly metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities