May 10 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc :

* Core-Mark Holding Company - net sales increased 22.8% to $3.0 billion for Q1 of 2016 compared to $2.5 billion for same period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $13.4 billion to $13.8 billion