BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc :
* Core-Mark Holding Company - net sales increased 22.8% to $3.0 billion for Q1 of 2016 compared to $2.5 billion for same period in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $13.4 billion to $13.8 billion
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC