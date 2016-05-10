BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Berry Plastics Group Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Increasing operating EBITDA guidance for 2016 fiscal year to $1,190 million
* Reaffirming fiscal 2016 adjusted free cash flow guidance of $475 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Berry Plastics Group Inc. Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 sales $1.614 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* March sales $3.226 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC Source text - http://cnb.cx/2qnNzma Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)